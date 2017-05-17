Cross-party support for draft state laws on euthanasia

Image: Members of Parliament in the Legislative Council at the NSW Parliament House (AAP)
Published 17 May 2017 at 1:46pm, updated 17 May 2017 at 3:22pm
By Rashida Yosufzai
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Terminally ill patients aged over 25 could be able to choose to end their lives if state laws being drafted are passed. The draft laws are receiving cross-party support and are to be introduced to the New South Wales parliament in coming months religious groups fear it could lead to more lax attitudes towards the dying However, religious groups fear it could lead to more lax attitudes towards the dying
