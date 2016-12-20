Culleton leaves One Nation, Hanson lashes back

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Culleton leaves One Nation, Hanson lashes backPlay04:31SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (2.07MB)Published 20 December 2016 at 12:26pmBy Hannah SinclairSource: SBSAvailable in other languages West Australian senator Rod Culleton has quit Pauline Hanson's One Nation party but is promising to stay on in parliament as an independent. Image: Senator Rod Culleton (AAP)Published 20 December 2016 at 12:26pmBy Hannah SinclairSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesMs Hanson says she is happy to see Senator Culleton leave, describing him as a "pain in my backside."* Hannah Sinclair reports.ShareLatest podcast episodesFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdomState premiers call for Medicare overhaulSBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 JanuarySBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January