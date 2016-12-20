SBS Filipino

Culleton leaves One Nation, Hanson lashes back

Published 20 December 2016 at 12:26pm
By Hannah Sinclair
West Australian senator Rod Culleton has quit Pauline Hanson's One Nation party but is promising to stay on in parliament as an independent. Image: Senator Rod Culleton (AAP)

Ms Hanson says she is happy to see Senator Culleton leave, describing him as a "pain in my backside."*



Hannah Sinclair reports.





