SBS Filipino

Cultural competency and working with multicultural youth

File photo of workers training

File photo of workers training Source: Centre for Multicultural Youth

Published 26 August 2017 at 11:56am, updated 26 August 2017 at 11:58am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

What does it mean to be culturally competent? How do we understand and effectively work with the younger generation from different backgrounds? Image: File photo of workers training (Centre for Multicultural Youth)

Linette Harriot from the Centre for Multicultural Youth tells us more about opportunities for training for people working with youth from a multicultural background.

