Cultural health differences of Australians exposed in a new report

A vehicle for transporting patients in Melbourne (AAP).jpg

A vehicle for transporting patients in Melbourne. Credit: AAP

When the results of the 2021 Census were released, it painted a picture of the health of Australians by offering data for the first time on ten chronic health conditions.

Key Points
  • A new report from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare drills down into the 10 health conditions identified in the Census.
  • The report has concluded people born in Australia, and migrants from other English-speaking countries and Europe, generally have a higher prevalence of chronic conditions such as arthritis, asthma, cancer, lung disease and mental health conditions.
  • Changes in lifestyle and cultural expectations can influence the health of some communities.
Cultural health differences of Australians exposed in new report

A new report suggests some culturally and linguistically diverse communities are affected by illness more than others.
