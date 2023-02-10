Cultural health differences of Australians exposed in a new report

Key Points
- A new report from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare drills down into the 10 health conditions identified in the Census.
- The report has concluded people born in Australia, and migrants from other English-speaking countries and Europe, generally have a higher prevalence of chronic conditions such as arthritis, asthma, cancer, lung disease and mental health conditions.
- Changes in lifestyle and cultural expectations can influence the health of some communities.
A new report suggests some culturally and linguistically diverse communities are affected by illness more than others.
