Culturally diverse women virtually alone at the top

Image: Poster from a Women in the World Summit (AAP)
Published 8 March 2017 at 1:56pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:20am
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Brianna Roberts
There is a renewed push to introduce targets to increase diversity in leadership positions. A new study has found culturally diverse women are in short supply at the top of Australian Security Exchange-listed companies.
