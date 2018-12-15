Curious Minds and the drive to keep girls in STEM fields

The Year 9 and 10 students are participating in the Curious Minds program, aimed at reducing gender inequality in the traditionally male-dominated STEM* ((stem)) fields of study.
The Christmas Comet, named for the time of year it appears Source: AAP
Published 15 December 2018 at 1:50pm, updated 15 December 2018 at 2:34pm
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A group of more than 60 schoolgirls from around Australia have been matched with female scientists, engineers and mathematicians to begin six months of mentoring.
Published 15 December 2018 at 1:50pm, updated 15 December 2018 at 2:34pm
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share