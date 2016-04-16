Cut Indigenous Jail Rates by Scrapping Mandatory Sentences: Bar Association

Its calling on state and territory governments to scrap mandatory prison sentences for minor offences -- a growing cause of incarceration for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
Federal Attorney General George Brandis Source: AAP
Published 16 April 2016 at 12:01pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:43pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Image: Federal Attorney General George Brandis. (AAP)
