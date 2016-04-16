SBS Filipino

Cut Indigenous Jail Rates by Scrapping Mandatory Sentences: Bar Association

Federal Attorney General George Brandis

Federal Attorney General George Brandis

Published 16 April 2016 at 12:01pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:43pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
The Australian Bar Association (ABA) says the number of Indigenous Australians behind bars is a national disgrace.

Its calling on state and territory governments to scrap mandatory prison sentences for minor offences -- a growing cause of incarceration for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

