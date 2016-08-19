Czarina's Gold! at the WCOPA

Published 19 August 2016 at 2:51pm, updated 19 August 2016 at 3:37pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Back from this year's World Championships of Performing Arts, Filipino Australian Czarina Lapus brought home Gold! Listen in as she shares some of her most unforgettable moments at the WCOPA known as the Olympics for Performing Arts Image: Czarina at the WCOPA (C Lapus)
