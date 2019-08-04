SBS Filipino

Czarina's Stars

Czarina

Stars is a song inspired by Czarina's Mom

Published 4 August 2019 at 11:41am, updated 7 August 2019 at 3:21pm
By Maridel Martinez
It took a while before Czarina was able to find the words and create music again. It was her inspiration, her Mom that helped her through this long and emotional journey and made her Stars shine brightly once more.

