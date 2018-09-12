SBS Filipino

DA sets aside P20M for purchase of agricultural produce from Bukidnon

Vegatables to be shipped to Metro Manila

Vegetable produce from Bukidnon is said to be cheaper than produce from Northern Luzon Source: Getty Image/ NurPhoto/ Contributor

Published 12 September 2018 at 5:29pm, updated 12 September 2018 at 5:32pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
The Department of Agriculture has allotted some P20 million for the purchase of vegetable produce from Bukidnon province to be shipped to various markets in Metro Manila.

