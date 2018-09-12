DA sets aside P20M for purchase of agricultural produce from Bukidnon

Vegetable produce from Bukidnon is said to be cheaper than produce from Northern Luzon Source: Getty Image/ NurPhoto/ Contributor
Published 12 September 2018 at 5:29pm, updated 12 September 2018 at 5:32pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
The Department of Agriculture has allotted some P20 million for the purchase of vegetable produce from Bukidnon province to be shipped to various markets in Metro Manila.
