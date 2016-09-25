SBS Filipino

'Daldal Darling' of Australia makes volumes of musical noise in the Philippines

Published 25 September 2016
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Versatile 14-year old Filipino-Australian Ylona Garcia, is a singer, songwriter, composer, actress, model, and dancer. Image: Ylona Garcia at SBS Radio Studio (SBS Filipino)

Garcia gained popularity when she joined Pinoy Big Brother for which she received the title of "Daldal Darling of Australia" after finishing as a runner up

