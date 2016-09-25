'Daldal Darling' of Australia makes volumes of musical noise in the Philippines

Garcia gained popularity when she joined Pinoy Big Brother for which she received the title of "Daldal Darling of Australia" after finishing as a runner up
Published 25 September 2016 at 11:56am, updated 28 September 2016 at 1:42pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Versatile 14-year old Filipino-Australian Ylona Garcia, is a singer, songwriter, composer, actress, model, and dancer. Image: Ylona Garcia at SBS Radio Studio (SBS Filipino)
Published 25 September 2016 at 11:56am, updated 28 September 2016 at 1:42pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share