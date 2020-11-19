SBS Filipino

Dangerous summer predicted as children forced out of swim lessons

Splashing Kids

A group of kids are attending a swimming class. They are practicing kicking at the side of the pool. Source: E+

Published 19 November 2021 at 4:07pm, updated 24 November 2021 at 9:46am
By Claudette Centeno
Swim industry experts are predicting an increase in drownings this summer as new research reveals that 54% of children are not learning to swim, with 27% forced out of lessons due to COVID restrictions and 28% unable to find class availability at their local swim school.

Highlights
  • The SwimSAFER Report commissioned by Swim Australia reveals only 37% of parents plan to enrol their child in official lessons within the next six months.
  • CEO of Swim Australia, Brendan Ward encourages parents to supervise their children when swimming.
  • COVID lockdowns prevented over a quarter of Aussie families from attending swimming lessons.
With swimming lessons halted for long periods due to COVID lockdowns in some states, a quarter of children have been out of the pool between 6-12 months while a further 16% have not attended swimming lessons for over a year. 51% of parents are not confident their child could help themselves in a water emergency.

Swim safer this summer image

Swim safer this summer

This SwimSAFER Week (15 – 19 November), over 500 swim schools will celebrate with a range of events and parents unable to attend a swimming school due to COVID lockdowns or limitations can access water safety tools online. 

