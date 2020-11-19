Dangerous summer predicted as children forced out of swim lessons

Highlights
- The SwimSAFER Report commissioned by Swim Australia reveals only 37% of parents plan to enrol their child in official lessons within the next six months.
- CEO of Swim Australia, Brendan Ward encourages parents to supervise their children when swimming.
- COVID lockdowns prevented over a quarter of Aussie families from attending swimming lessons.
With swimming lessons halted for long periods due to COVID lockdowns in some states, a quarter of children have been out of the pool between 6-12 months while a further 16% have not attended swimming lessons for over a year. 51% of parents are not confident their child could help themselves in a water emergency.
Listen to the podcast
LISTEN TO
Swim safer this summer
SBS Filipino
19/11/202006:20
Advertisement
This SwimSAFER Week (15 – 19 November), over 500 swim schools will celebrate with a range of events and parents unable to attend a swimming school due to COVID lockdowns or limitations can access water safety tools online.