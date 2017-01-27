Dante Juanta, South Australia's first Filipino OAM recipient

He was a teacher and professor in the Philippines before residing in Austalia. Arriving in Australia he landed in several teaching and mentoring works and established first radio program in the Filipino language in South Australia. He was also appointed for the second time in the office of the Philippine Consulate in South Australia as Honorary Consul-General in 2010 until he retired from it in early 2016.
First and only Filipino from South Australia, to receive the prestigious Medal of the Order of Australia, Reynaldo Dante Juanta, for his service to education, multiculturalism and service to the Filipino community in 1991. Photo: Dante Juanta receiving the OAM medal (D Juanta)
