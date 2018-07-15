SBS Filipino

Darren wants to revisit Melbourne laneways

Darren Espanto

Darren Espanto Source: Supplied by eTalEnt International

Published 15 July 2018 at 11:43am, updated 15 July 2018 at 11:46am
By Maridel Martinez
It’s been a year since Darren Espanto performed in Melbourne and Sydney, during his return he says he wants to revisit laneways in Melbourne and the Eureka Tower.

 This July 27 & 28 he will perform in Sydney and Melbourne with ‘Asia’s Phoenix’ Morissette.

