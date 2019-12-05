SBS Filipino

Davao City aiming for 100% polio vaccination

Mass Polio Vaccination In The Philippines

Health Secretary Francisco Duque has blamed poor immunization coverage and lack of proper sanitation and hygiene as the cause of the resurgence of the disease. Source: Getty Images

Published 5 December 2019 at 4:00pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Health personnel in Davao City are hoping to achieve 100 percent coverage in the ongoing Mindanao-wide mass immunization campaign against polio.

