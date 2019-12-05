Davao City aiming for 100% polio vaccination

Health Secretary Francisco Duque has blamed poor immunization coverage and lack of proper sanitation and hygiene as the cause of the resurgence of the disease. Source: Getty Images
Published 5 December 2019 at 4:00pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Health personnel in Davao City are hoping to achieve 100 percent coverage in the ongoing Mindanao-wide mass immunization campaign against polio.
Published 5 December 2019 at 4:00pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share