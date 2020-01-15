Davao City government sends aid to families affected by Taal Volcano eruption

The city government of Davao is set to send at least 5,000 food packs as initial assistance to localities in Batangas province and the neighboring areas that we Source: EPA
Published 15 January 2020 at 12:49pm, updated 16 January 2020 at 9:58am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The city government of Davao is set to send at least 5,000 food packs as initial assistance to localities in Batangas province and the neighbouring areas that were affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano.
