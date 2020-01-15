SBS Filipino

Davao City government sends aid to families affected by Taal Volcano eruption

SBS Filipino

The city government of Davao is set to send at least 5,000 food packs as initial assistance to localities in Batangas province and the neighboring areas that were affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano.

The city government of Davao is set to send at least 5,000 food packs as initial assistance to localities in Batangas province and the neighboring areas that we Source: EPA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 January 2020 at 12:49pm, updated 16 January 2020 at 9:58am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The city government of Davao is set to send at least 5,000 food packs as initial assistance to localities in Batangas province and the neighbouring areas that were affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano.

Published 15 January 2020 at 12:49pm, updated 16 January 2020 at 9:58am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom