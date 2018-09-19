Davao City sends help to Ompong victims in Northern Luzon

People take shelter in an evacuation center in Aparri, northern Philippines, Source: AAP Image/Kyodo via AP Images
Published 19 September 2018 at 5:32pm, updated 19 September 2018 at 5:34pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The city government of Davao sent some 10,000 food packs on Tuesday, 18 September to victims of super typhoon Mangkhut "Ompong" in northern Luzon.
Published 19 September 2018 at 5:32pm, updated 19 September 2018 at 5:34pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share