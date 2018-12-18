David Hurley to be Australia's next Governor-General

Prime Minister Scott Morrison Source: AAP
Published 18 December 2018 at 12:41pm, updated 19 December 2018 at 1:29pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australia's next governor-general will be New South Wales Governor David Hurley. Prime minister Scott Morrison says he is so confident Governor Hurley is the right man for the job, he didn't consider anyone else.
