SBS Filipino

David Hurley to be Australia's next Governor-General

SBS Filipino

Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Scott Morrison Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 December 2018 at 12:41pm, updated 19 December 2018 at 1:29pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australia's next governor-general will be New South Wales Governor David Hurley. Prime minister Scott Morrison says he is so confident Governor Hurley is the right man for the job, he didn't consider anyone else.

Published 18 December 2018 at 12:41pm, updated 19 December 2018 at 1:29pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom