SBS Filipino

David Menton on Aussie Rules

SBS Filipino

David Menton

David Menton Source: SBS Filipino/Marc Leabres

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 June 2017 at 6:31pm, updated 28 June 2017 at 6:26pm
By Marc Leabres
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Only few Filipinos are engaged in the Aussie Rules. And Filipino Australian David Menton is one of them. In our talking sports segment, Marc Leabres speaks with David Menton about his previous role in the AFL and future undertakings.

Published 26 June 2017 at 6:31pm, updated 28 June 2017 at 6:26pm
By Marc Leabres
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul