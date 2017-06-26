David Menton on Aussie Rules

David Menton Source: SBS Filipino/Marc Leabres
Published 26 June 2017 at 6:31pm, updated 28 June 2017 at 6:26pm
By Marc Leabres
Source: SBS
Only few Filipinos are engaged in the Aussie Rules. And Filipino Australian David Menton is one of them. In our talking sports segment, Marc Leabres speaks with David Menton about his previous role in the AFL and future undertakings.
