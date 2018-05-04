Days are nearing as Filipina mother prepares for separation from Aussie son

Bernadette and her two daughters are given until 8 May to stay in Australia.
Published 4 May 2018 at 3:35pm, updated 4 May 2018 at 7:23pm
Only days away before Bernadette Romulo with her two daughters may permanently have to leave behind her Australian citizen, 8-year old son and move back to the Philippines. In this follow-up report, Bernadette tells SBS what has changed since she first shared her story to the public a week ago and what steps they have taken since to further her appeal to stay in Australia. Image: Bernadette Romulo reads out the letter of her son.
