Deadly 6.6 magnitude earthquake kills at least 6 people in Mindanao

A 6.6-magnitude quake struck the southern Philippines October 29. (Photo by Manman Dejeto / AFP) (Photo by MANMAN DEJETO/AFP via Getty Images) Source: AFP
Published 30 October 2019 at 9:08am, updated 30 October 2019 at 9:38am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
At least six people were confirmed dead while hundreds were injured due to the magnitude 6.6 earthquake that jolted parts of Mindanao on Tuesday morning.
