Highlights Moderna says its COVID vaccine could be made domestically by 2024.

The focus wouldn't be solely on COVID

It has the potential to generate vaccines for future pandemics, the common flu and some cancer treatments.

Up to 100 million vaccines could be manufactured each year by 2024 at a new facility in Victoria











