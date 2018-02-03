Dealing with mental health

Some of us may still be on denial that these things exist, but when we come to that stage of accepting that there's something wrong, only then we can do something to deal with it.





Sharing her personal journey on dealing mental health issue particularly depression and anxiety, former international student Jarl Belleza wants to give emphasis that "in the same way that we seek medical assistance when we feel something wrong physically, it also requires the same attention when it comes to mental health."



