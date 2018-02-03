SBS Filipino

Dealing with mental health

SBS Filipino

Jarl Belleza

Jarl Belleza Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 February 2018 at 6:04pm, updated 3 February 2018 at 6:15pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

"One of the things that we underestimate is the power of our mind - it affects our whole being, our behaviours and emotions and decision-making. Acknowledging that something is not right is a crucial part of dealing mental health".

Published 3 February 2018 at 6:04pm, updated 3 February 2018 at 6:15pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Some of us may still be on denial that these things exist, but when we come to that stage of accepting that there's something wrong, only then we can do something to deal with it.

Sharing her personal journey on dealing mental health issue particularly depression and anxiety, former international student Jarl Belleza wants to give emphasis that "in the same way that we seek medical assistance when we feel something wrong physically, it also requires the same attention when it comes to mental health."

Listen to her story and learn how seeking medical help ease what she is going through.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul