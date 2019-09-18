SBS Filipino

Dealing with the trauma of being an interpreter in family violence cases

Migrant workers are particularly vulnerable to workplace exploitation.

Published 18 September 2019 at 3:05pm, updated 18 September 2019 at 3:41pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Christie Rivera
Available in other languages

Interpreters helping women from linguistically diverse backgrounds in family violence situations have raised concern about limited support and exposure to vicarious trauma. Despite changing attitudes to domestic violence, lawyers are also warning women may not be protected properly under the current system.

