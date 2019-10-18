Death toll from Mindanao quake reaches 5

A dashcam footage captured the moment shoppers were running for cover when Kidapawan City was hit by a magnitude 6.4 earthquake.
Firemen try to put out a fire on a mall following a 6.4-magnitude quake in General Santos City, in southern island of Mindanao, on October 16, 2019. Source: EDWIN ESPEJO/AFP via Getty Images
Published 18 October 2019 at 3:22pm, updated 18 October 2019 at 3:49pm
By Shirley Escalante
Five people have been confirmed dead from last Wednesday's magnitude 6.4 earthquake that rocked Mindanao. An estimated 500 families have been affected by the earthquake as authorities continue to assess the damage in the areas.
