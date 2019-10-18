SBS Filipino

Death toll from Mindanao quake reaches 5

SBS Filipino

Firemen try to put out a fire on a mall following a 6.4-magnitude quake in General Santos City, in southern island of Mindanao, on October 16, 2019.

Firemen try to put out a fire on a mall following a 6.4-magnitude quake in General Santos City, in southern island of Mindanao, on October 16, 2019. Source: EDWIN ESPEJO/AFP via Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 October 2019 at 3:22pm, updated 18 October 2019 at 3:49pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Five people have been confirmed dead from last Wednesday's magnitude 6.4 earthquake that rocked Mindanao. An estimated 500 families have been affected by the earthquake as authorities continue to assess the damage in the areas.

Published 18 October 2019 at 3:22pm, updated 18 October 2019 at 3:49pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A dashcam footage  captured the moment shoppers were running for cover when Kidapawan City was hit by a magnitude 6.4 earthquake.



 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom