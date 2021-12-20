Death toll from Typhoon Rai rises to 146, communities plead for help

"My last communication with my family is when my niece told me that the walls of the house was shaking and the wind was likely to tear the roof off."





Juna Neville, who lives in Adelaide, is frantically trying to get in touch with her family in Danao, Bohol. She had a brief contact with a friend who managed to travel to Tagbiliran town proper, three hours away from where her mum and siblings live.





Tagbiliran is the only place with phone reception in the area and Juna's friend was able to send her photos of her hometown. Fallen trees, roofs, damaged electric posts and, debris littered every corner of their small village.





"I keep thinking about them. I'm not concerned about our house. I'm concerned about my family because my mum is old and my brother's house is damaged"





Damaged houses in Danao, Bohol Source: Juna Neville





Governor Arthur Yap of Bohol warned of shortages of food and appealed for hundreds of generators to help the province deal with a critical shortage of drinking water.





According to tallies from local officials, at least 146 people have been reportedly killed due to Odette, which also caused the displacement of over 200,000 families.





