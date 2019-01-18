SBS Filipino

Deaths of five young Aboriginal girls by suicide prompt call for action

Communities and families are mourning the loss of five young Aboriginal girls who took their own lives in separate incidents in Western Australia, Townsville and Adelaide this year.

The deaths have prompted mental health groups to call on the federal government to support a suicide prevention strategy tailored specifically to meet the needs of Indigenous people.

