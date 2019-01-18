Deaths of five young Aboriginal girls by suicide prompt call for action

The deaths have prompted mental health groups to call on the federal government to support a suicide prevention strategy tailored specifically to meet the needs of Indigenous people.
Published 18 January 2019 at 11:14am, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:28pm
By Brooke Fryer, Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Communities and families are mourning the loss of five young Aboriginal girls who took their own lives in separate incidents in Western Australia, Townsville and Adelaide this year.
