Debit card trial continues in two remote communities

Welfare recipients in Western Australia's East Kimberley and the South Australian town of Ceduna will now receive 80 per cent of their benefits on a restricted-usage card indefinitely.
Published 21 March 2017 at 1:01pm, updated 21 March 2017 at 1:08pm
By Rhiannon Elston
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The trial of a controversial cashless debit card, designed to reduce spending on drugs, alcohol and gambling, is being extended in two remote Australian communities. Image: Some in Ceduna are unhappy over welfare card (SBS)
Published 21 March 2017 at 1:01pm, updated 21 March 2017 at 1:08pm
By Rhiannon Elston
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share