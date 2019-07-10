'Deceptive, exploitative': housing report finds international students at risk

That's the finding of a new report, with the author calling on all levels of government and universities to do more to protect students.
A makeshift bedroom on an enclosed balcony at a unit in Surry Hills, Sydney Source: SBS
Published 11 July 2019 at 7:05am
By Jarni Blakkarly
Source: SBS
International students are facing widespread exploitation in the housing market in major cities such as Sydney.
