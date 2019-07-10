SBS Filipino

'Deceptive, exploitative': housing report finds international students at risk

SBS Filipino

International students

A makeshift bedroom on an enclosed balcony at a unit in Surry Hills, Sydney Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 July 2019 at 7:05am
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

International students are facing widespread exploitation in the housing market in major cities such as Sydney.

Published 11 July 2019 at 7:05am
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
That's the finding of a new report, with the author calling on all levels of government and universities to do more to protect students.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom