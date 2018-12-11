SBS Filipino

Declaration of Human Rights celebrates 70th year anniversary

Dr H V Evatt at the UN Headquarters in 1949

Dr H V Evatt at the UN Headquarters in 1949 Source: National Archives of Australia

Published 11 December 2018
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Around the world events are being held to mark 70 years ((Dec 10th 1948)) since the ratification of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights ((UDHR)).

