Declassified cabinet papers reveal Coalition infighting over immigration, climate change, dual citizens...

John Howard

A jubilant John Howard in 1996 (AAP) Source: AAP

Published 2 January 2019 at 11:49am, updated 2 January 2019 at 12:42pm
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
The inner workings of the Howard Government have been revealed in thousands of pages of declassified cabinet papers from 1996 and 1997. The 20-year-old documents reveal the cabinet's internal discussions about issues that still dominate politics today, from migration to climate change.

