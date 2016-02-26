Defence boost delays surplus, invests in future: PM

SBS Filipino

Published 26 February 2016 at 2:06pm, updated 26 February 2016 at 2:19pm
By Biwa Kwan
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
The Prime Minister has announced a significant boost in defence spending as part of the government's long-awaited Defence White Paper. Malcolm Turnbull says it is a massive investment in the country's security, but admits the plan delays a return to budget surplus. Image: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull presents the Defence White Paper at the Australian Defence Force Academy in Canberra (AAP)

