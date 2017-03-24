Demand for flu shots tipped to soar

SBS Filipino

Published 24 March 2017 at 3:26pm, updated 24 March 2017 at 6:46pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Some two-million more Australians are expected to get a flu shot this year as more pharmacies gear up to vaccinate people amid an early surge in influenza cases. Federal Health Department figures show nearly 7,000 cases of the potentially deadly illness have already been reported this year. That's around 1,000 more than those diagnosed between January and all of March last year.

 Image: AAP

