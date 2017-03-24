Demand for flu shots tipped to soar

Image: AAP
Some two-million more Australians are expected to get a flu shot this year as more pharmacies gear up to vaccinate people amid an early surge in influenza cases. Federal Health Department figures show nearly 7,000 cases of the potentially deadly illness have already been reported this year. That's around 1,000 more than those diagnosed between January and all of March last year.
