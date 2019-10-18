Dementia diagnosis is a family concern

Acceptance is the first and hardest step to take, Speech and Language Pathologist Professor Carla Cuadro and Dr. Bong Sanosa explains how we can differentiate the typical signs of aging to symptoms of dementia.
Dementia diganosis affects the entire family Source: Getty Images/miodrag ignjatovic
Diagnosis of Dementia in an individual is a family concern. While many Filipino families in Victoria have gone a long way in understanding and managing the disease, Philippine Dementia Society's Dr. Bong Sanosa says there more to be done.
