Dementia diagnosis is a family concern

Dementia diganosis affects the entire family

Dementia diganosis affects the entire family Source: Getty Images/miodrag ignjatovic

Published 18 October 2019 at 4:49pm, updated 22 October 2019 at 10:13am
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

Diagnosis of Dementia in an individual is a family concern. While many Filipino families in Victoria have gone a long way in understanding and managing the disease, Philippine Dementia Society's Dr. Bong Sanosa says there more to be done.

Acceptance is the first and hardest step to take, Speech and Language Pathologist Professor Carla Cuadro and Dr. Bong Sanosa explains how we can differentiate the typical signs  of aging to symptoms of dementia.

