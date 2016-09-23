Dementia, signs and symptoms to look out for

Dr Maurice Sanosa at Pechy Cruz Source: SBS Filipino
Published 23 September 2016 at 5:36pm, updated 24 September 2020 at 12:40am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Dementia, who are vulnerable, what should we look out for? How is one diagnosed? We ask the experts, Philippine Dementia Society's Senior Geriatrician Dr Maurice Sanosa and Peachy Cruz who also serves as a nurse manager for the Memory Center, St Luke's Hospital.
Published 23 September 2016 at 5:36pm, updated 24 September 2020 at 12:40am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share