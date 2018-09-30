Demonstrating love in action

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

It is not just about the feeling, it should always be coupled with action, so believes "Love in Action" group founder Tess Manalang.





"Hindi lang laging we will love just for the sake of loving, we should always couple it with action.



Do it in action, para makita na totoo na nagmamahal ka," says Tess Manalang.





Dan Villanueva speaks with Tess Manalang who shares how it all began for their group's mission works to help those who are in dire need.



