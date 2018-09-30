SBS Filipino

Demonstrating love in action

Love in Action

Members of Love in Action in one of their feeding missions Source: Love in Action Facebook

Published 30 September 2018 at 11:52am, updated 30 September 2018 at 11:56am
By Dan Villanueva
Presented by Annalyn Violata
How can we truly show our love to others?

It is not just about the feeling, it should always be coupled with action, so believes "Love in Action" group founder Tess Manalang.

"Hindi lang laging we will love just for the sake of loving, we should always couple it with action.
Do it in action, para makita na totoo na nagmamahal ka," says Tess Manalang.

Dan Villanueva speaks with Tess Manalang who shares how it all began for their group's mission works to help those who are in dire need.

Love in Action
Sending help in the Philippines (Love in Action Facebook) Source: Love in Action Facebook


