Dengue cases in Zamboanga up by 285 per cent

Nationally over 106,630 cases recorded in the first half of the year and 456 deaths, most of them children under five

Patients suffering from dengue fever share beds at a government run hospital on the island of Samal, Zamboanga del Norte province, Philippines, 16 July 2019. Source: AAP Image/EPA/CERILO EBRANO

Published 17 July 2019 at 4:36pm, updated 18 July 2019 at 10:01am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Philippines' Department of Health in Region 9 or Zamboanga Peninsula has raised alarm over the rising cases of the deadly dengue fever. As of July 6, a total of 8,076 cases of dengue have been reported with 46 deaths.

Available in other languages
