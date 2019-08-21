SBS Filipino

DENR orders demolition of structures in violation of 25-meter easement zone in Siargao

SBS Filipino

Siargao island

August 19, 2019 during DENR Sec R Cimatu's inspection in Siargao Island Source: Jicko Andanar Photography

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 August 2019 at 4:00pm, updated 22 August 2019 at 11:20am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has started demolishing on Monday, beachfront structures in Siargao Island that violated the 25-meter easement zone. The DENR has given establishments up to three months to demolish structures that have been found to have violated the law or face charges in court.

Published 21 August 2019 at 4:00pm, updated 22 August 2019 at 11:20am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom