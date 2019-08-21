DENR orders demolition of structures in violation of 25-meter easement zone in Siargao

August 19, 2019 during DENR Sec R Cimatu's inspection in Siargao Island Source: Jicko Andanar Photography
Published 21 August 2019 at 4:00pm, updated 22 August 2019 at 11:20am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has started demolishing on Monday, beachfront structures in Siargao Island that violated the 25-meter easement zone. The DENR has given establishments up to three months to demolish structures that have been found to have violated the law or face charges in court.
Published 21 August 2019 at 4:00pm, updated 22 August 2019 at 11:20am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share