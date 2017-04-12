Depression figures rising in 18-34 age group

Image: The AMA's Dr Tony Bartone (AAP)
Published 12 April 2017 at 3:46pm, updated 12 April 2017 at 4:15pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Depression affects an estimated 300 million people around the world, which has prompted the World Health Organisation to lead a one-year global campaign urging people to get help. Analysts warn young people are one particularly vulnerable group.
Published 12 April 2017 at 3:46pm, updated 12 April 2017 at 4:15pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share