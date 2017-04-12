SBS Filipino

Depression figures rising in 18-34 age group

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_664029.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 April 2017 at 3:46pm, updated 12 April 2017 at 4:15pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Depression affects an estimated 300 million people around the world, which has prompted the World Health Organisation to lead a one-year global campaign urging people to get help. Analysts warn young people are one particularly vulnerable group.

Published 12 April 2017 at 3:46pm, updated 12 April 2017 at 4:15pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Image: The AMA's Dr Tony Bartone (AAP)

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul