SBS Filipino

Desert artists push out into new design territory

SBS Filipino

Aboriginal art

An Ikuntji artist from Haasts Bluff at work Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 December 2017 at 11:57am, updated 30 December 2017 at 12:07pm
By Rhiannon Elston
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In the 1970s, a group of men from Australia's western desert began painting stories of their dreaming and their work became a global sensation.

Published 30 December 2017 at 11:57am, updated 30 December 2017 at 12:07pm
By Rhiannon Elston
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Now the next generation of artists from the region are pushing artistic efforts a step further, moving into new areas of design. 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul