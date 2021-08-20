DFA working on the safe return of remaining Filipinos in Afghanistan

Highlights
- Metro Manila and Laguna to be placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) Starting 21 August
- Mutual Logistics Support Arrangement between the P{Philippines and Australia has been finalized
- DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III says COA Report has destroyed DOH reputation; Senator Richard Gordon says COA was just doing it's job
- Filipino Paralympians given virtual send-off to Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games
The Philippine Embassy has been arranging safe passage to the airport for Filipinos and continues to find available return flights to the Philippines or via a third country.
