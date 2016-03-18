Digital and technological etiquette is an important skill to learn

Published 18 March 2016 at 3:36pm, updated 18 March 2016 at 4:05pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
No to bullying! Digital age has changed the way we live and has also changed our relationships. Before the digital age, bullying stopped when we went home, today we are on line 24/7; educator, author and speaker Sharlene Chadwick tells us why it is important to teach young people the skills and digital, technological etiquette. 17 March is the National day of action against bullying and violence Image: Sharlene Chadwick (supplied)
Published 18 March 2016 at 3:36pm, updated 18 March 2016 at 4:05pm