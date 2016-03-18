SBS Filipino

Digital and technological etiquette is an important skill to learn

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_480673.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 March 2016 at 3:36pm, updated 18 March 2016 at 4:05pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

No to bullying! Digital age has changed the way we live and has also changed our relationships. Before the digital age, bullying stopped when we went home, today we are on line 24/7; educator, author and speaker Sharlene Chadwick tells us why it is important to teach young people the skills and digital, technological etiquette. 17 March is the National day of action against bullying and violence Image: Sharlene Chadwick (supplied)

Published 18 March 2016 at 3:36pm, updated 18 March 2016 at 4:05pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
http://no2bullying.org.au/

http://www.bullyingnoway.gov.au/national-day/

http://sharlene.server290.com/

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January