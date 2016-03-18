SBS Filipino

Digital world exposes our children to vulnerablitity

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_480685.JPG

Published 18 March 2016
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
In the world of digital technology exposing your children to social media and cyberspace at an early age is not unusual but we must also be responsible, mindful at careful in giving children the freedom to navigate cyberspace. Social media expert Associate Professor Cheryl Soriano from De La Salle University explains why we should push for digital literacy in the Philippines. 17 March is the National day of action against bullying and violence Image: social media - AAP Image/Dan Peled

