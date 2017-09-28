SBS Filipino

Direct link between alcohol consumption and cancer discovered

Image: A new study uncovers a direct link between alcohol consumption and cancer. (AAP)

Published 28 September 2017 at 2:20pm, updated 28 September 2017 at 2:46pm
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
A new study has found that cancer mortality rates will decline if Australians reduce their number of standard drinks per year. The research has found direct links between alcohol consumption and certain types of cancer.

