SBS Filipino

Disability Abuse Royal Commission finally underway

SBS Filipino

A new report says people on the disability support pension are paying more for basic living costs each week.

Avustralya gibi bir ülke de bile engelli bireylere yönelik ayrımcılık ve şiddet vakalarına sık sık rastlanıyor. Source: iStockphoto

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 September 2019 at 9:48am, updated 17 September 2019 at 9:52am
By Evan Young
Presented by Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability is now underway.

Published 17 September 2019 at 9:48am, updated 17 September 2019 at 9:52am
By Evan Young
Presented by Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Disability rights advocates say Australians should expect to hear horrific stories during the Commission proceedings and a growing number of other advocates say they may boycott the long-awaited three year inquiry over perceived conflicts of interest.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom