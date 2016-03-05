SBS Filipino

Disaffected on How Nations Respond to the Changing Climate?

SBS Filipino

Valerie Berry during their rehearsals on one of the scenes of Disaffected

Valerie Berry during their rehearsals on one of the scenes of Disaffected Source: (Blacktown Arts Centre)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 March 2016 at 1:01pm, updated 9 March 2016 at 9:23am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Using arresting movement and imagery, "Disaffected" focuses through to the nations in the Pacific to respond to environmental issues. Image: Valerie Berry during their rehearsals on one of the scenes of Disaffected (Blacktown Arts Centre)

Published 5 March 2016 at 1:01pm, updated 9 March 2016 at 9:23am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Filipino-Australian performer Valerie Berry shares a little bit about the theme and story of 'Disaffected' which seeks to understand what the rise of environmental disasters means to different people in different places, and what role Australia plays.

 



 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January