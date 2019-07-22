Discussions of parliamentarians in the last week

The Government started the week trying to stave off an issue that's been brewing years: Deeming rates.
The Australian flag is seen above Parliament House in Canberra Source: AAP
Published 22 July 2019 at 1:54pm, updated 23 July 2019 at 10:44am
By Pablo Vinales
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Earlier this month the Federal Government passed its tax cuts for millions of Australian workers, promised in the first sitting week since May election.
Published 22 July 2019 at 1:54pm, updated 23 July 2019 at 10:44am
By Pablo Vinales
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share