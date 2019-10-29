SBS Filipino

Dismay at plan to allow poker machines to accept bank notes

Punters on poker machines

Punters on poker machines Source: AAP

Published 29 October 2019 at 12:13pm, updated 29 October 2019 at 1:36pm
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
The South Australian government’s plan to allow poker machines to accept notes, instead of just coins, has been labelled "dangerous" and there a fears it could lead to more problem gambling.

The Liberal state government is moving to pass reforms to the state’s pokies laws, which they say are needed to help the industry to be competitive.

