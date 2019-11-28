SBS Filipino

Distracted driving a leading cause of increasing road accidents in South Australia

SBS Filipino

Road accidents

Use of mobile phone is leading cause of distraction to drivers Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 November 2019 at 3:05pm, updated 28 November 2019 at 4:54pm
By Norma Hennessy
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Latest data shows distracted driving is the leading cause of increasing road accidents in South Australia.

Published 28 November 2019 at 3:05pm, updated 28 November 2019 at 4:54pm
By Norma Hennessy
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The study reveals mobile phone use as the main reason causing distraction to drivers. This may also be caused by fatigue, divided attention while changing the radio channel, or chatting while driving.

Other news: Financial assistance for those affected by the previous bushfire in the regional SA; Government orders closure of the illegal landfill in Murrayland; State Parliament set to vote on the Genetically Modified Crop Moratorium; Volunteers from Fleurieu Peninsula raised $20,000 for the Royal Flying Doctors Service.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom