Diversity the winner at Golden Globes

Darren Criss dedicates his Golden Globe Awards win to his Filipino mum Source: AAP Image/Sthanlee Mirador/Sipa USA
Published 9 January 2019 at 11:42am, updated 9 January 2019 at 11:45am
By Joy Joshi
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
This year's Golden Globe Awards ceremony is being praised for producing a diverse slate of winners. From best performance by an actor in a drama movie to the best animated movie of the year, diversity shun bright in Hollywood.
