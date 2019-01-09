SBS Filipino

Diversity the winner at Golden Globes

SBS Filipino

Darren Criss at the 76th Golden Globe Awards

Darren Criss dedicates his Golden Globe Awards win to his Filipino mum Source: AAP Image/Sthanlee Mirador/Sipa USA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 January 2019 at 11:42am, updated 9 January 2019 at 11:45am
By Joy Joshi
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

This year's Golden Globe Awards ceremony is being praised for producing a diverse slate of winners. From best performance by an actor in a drama movie to the best animated movie of the year, diversity shun bright in Hollywood.

Published 9 January 2019 at 11:42am, updated 9 January 2019 at 11:45am
By Joy Joshi
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom